Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 11:51 Hits: 1

The Supreme Court and the Senate took center stage this week while the House stayed home. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action, with the best photos of the week presented here.

Capitol Police officers give a tour of the Russell Senate Office Building to new contract security officers on Monday. The use of contract security officers began this week as part of a new program to help alleviate staffing shortages within the Capitol Police. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer , D-N.Y., center, Sen. Richard J. Durbin , D-Ill., left, and other Senate Democrats address the media on Tuesday about the leaked draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Lisa Murkowski , R-Alaska, sprints to board the Senate subway in the Capitol as the doors close on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., enters the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing roomin the Dirksen building on Thursday for a hearing on the Department of Energy’s budget request for fiscal 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)An anti-abortion protester walks by riot fencing surrounding the Supreme Court on Thursday. The fence was erected overnight in anticipation of ongoing protests following the leaked draft opinion indicating that the court will overturn Roe v. Wade. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Riot fencing surrounds the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending May 6, 2022 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/05/06/photos-of-the-week-ending-may-6-2022/