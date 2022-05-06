Merlin appropriators, Menendez singing and May the fourth — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Published on Friday, 06 May 2022

The House was out, but with the leaked draft ruling suggesting that five Supreme Court justices support overturning Roe v. Wade, it was a busy week nonetheless.

This week’s Congressional Hits and Misses sees Sen. Bob Menendez singing Happy Birthday in a hearing, Sen. Jon Tester opining about an electric tractor, Sen. Tom Carper giving “May the Fourth” wishes to his panel and more.

