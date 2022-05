Articles

Disputes over school meal waivers, immigration policy and business assistance are some of the moving pieces complicating aid measures for Ukraine and COVID-19. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Lindsey McPherson discuss the latest twists and turns in assembling billions of dollars of supplemental funding.

