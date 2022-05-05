Mod (Com) Squad: The people modernizing Congress

Articles

Reps. Derek Kilmer and William R. Timmons IV are under no illusion about the challenges to making Congress a more modern and efficient institution. But as the leaders of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, the two are walking the walk: pursuing a bipartisan approach and setting an example for how to work together for the public interest.

“Congress has been described as an 18th century institution using 20th century technology to solve 21st century problems,” Kilmer likes to say. But he and Timmons and their colleagues on the panel are making measurable progress in a way that the rest of the legislative branch could learn from.

