American democracy is under assault. The country is still reeling from the lasting effects of the January 6 insurrection and other coordinated efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Recent waves of voter suppression laws across the United States put minorities and other vulnerable populations at further risk, and the online ecosystem, rife with misinformation and disinformation, continues to sow distrust among our citizenry and threaten many of our democratic institutions.

On May 17, as part of the thirteenth annual A. Alfred Taubman Forum on Public Policy, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to explore the various threats to American democracy and discuss policy options to prevent further backsliding and strengthen our democratic systems.

