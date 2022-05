Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022 17:49 Hits: 5

The Defense Department budget request unveiled Monday asks for Congress to cut about 25,000 positions from the military services.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/05/01/pentagon-budget-aims-to-shrink-the-military-by-thousands/