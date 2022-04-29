Photos of the week ending April 29, 2022

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5
The House and Senate returned to Washington this week after their two-week recess. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action, with the best photos of the week presented here.Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and his wife Mary leave after his town hall meeting inside the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education on the campus of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va., on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and ranking member Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, arrive for the Senate Foreign Relations hearing on the fiscal 2023 State Department budget request on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference after the Senate luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., exits the headquarters of the Republican National Committee after the House Republican Conference caucus meeting on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tosses an autographed hat back to a student after speaking to a group from the Kincaid School on the House steps on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, arrives for a news conference Wednesday in the Capitol on keeping in place Title 42, which allows for migrants to be expelled or denied entry to a country where a communicable disease, such as COVID-19 was present. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, walks through the temporary tunnel in the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol on Wednesday. Artwork, busts of former vice presidents and chandeliers have been removed to prepare for renovation of the hallway. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., concludes a news conference Thursday in the Capitol Visitor Center with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on efforts to lower gas prices. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., poses with students wearing Trump hats and “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts on the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., walks down the House steps of the Capitol after the last vote of the week on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, talk after attending a photography exhibition of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
