Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 17:59 Hits: 2

Congressional Hits and Misses is back! This week, President Joe Biden welcomes Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy deals with some pesky audio regarding Jan. 6, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains her “marshall” law texts to Fox News viewers, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomes some guy named “Chuck.”

The post Lightning, lying and Chuck — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/04/29/lightning-lying-and-chuck-congressional-hits-and-misses/