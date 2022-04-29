The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Lightning, lying and Chuck — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

Congressional Hits and Misses is back! This week, President Joe Biden welcomes Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy deals with some pesky audio regarding Jan. 6, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explains her “marshall” law texts to Fox News viewers, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomes some guy named “Chuck.”

The post Lightning, lying and Chuck — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/04/29/lightning-lying-and-chuck-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version