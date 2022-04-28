White House Correspondents’ Dinner is back: Expect superspreader jokes

Articles

U.S. Politics

For the first time since 2019, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is back, stepping gingerly into the COVID-19 era, awkward jokes and all.

CQ Roll Call Chief Correspondent Niels Lesniewski stops by to talk about what to expect.

