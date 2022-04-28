The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

White House Correspondents’ Dinner is back: Expect superspreader jokes

For the first time since 2019, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is back, stepping gingerly into the COVID-19 era, awkward jokes and all.

CQ Roll Call Chief Correspondent Niels Lesniewski stops by to talk about what to expect. 

