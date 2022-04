Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 18:21 Hits: 0

The report accuses officials of overruling Pentagon recommendations to give $700 million in low-interest loans to YRC Worldwide Inc., now known as Yellow Corp.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/04/27/trump-officials-gave-improper-national-security-loans-to-trucking-firm-lawmakers-allege/