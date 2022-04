Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 16:01 Hits: 2

The move follows promises by the administration to increase the number of burn pit illnesses eligible for benefits.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/burn-pits/2022/04/25/nine-respiratory-cancers-added-to-list-of-illnesses-presumed-caused-by-burn-pit-smoke/