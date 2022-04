Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 23:48 Hits: 1

The White House announced Thursday it has appointed a retired three-star general who previously helped coordinate the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition to manage the steadily increasing influx of military...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/04/21/white-house-appoints-ukraine-security-aid-coordinator/