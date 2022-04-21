The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cash rules all politics? Maybe, maybe not. Our look at the latest FEC fundraising numbers

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

It’s the year of our Midterm Election, 2022, and first-quarter fundraising numbers are in. What’s a million dollars get you these days? How are incumbent members running against other incumbents doing? How much are members targeted by former President Donald Trump doing in the money game?

We run through all this and more with CQ Roll Call politics editor Herb Jackson and senior writer Kate Ackley on the latest Political Theater podcast. 

Show Notes:

The post Cash rules all politics? Maybe, maybe not. Our look at the latest FEC fundraising numbers appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/cash-rules-all-politics-maybe-maybe-not-our-look-at-the-latest-fec-fundraising-numbers/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version