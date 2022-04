Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 19:04 Hits: 3

The Defense Department has awarded the first contract of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative’s $300 million budget for this year, a $19.7 million deal with AeroVironment for a small,...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2022/04/20/aerovironment-inks-20m-contract-for-hand-launched-drone-to-ukraine/