Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 19:45 Hits: 0

The Pentagon is pursuing the reauthorization and expansion for programs meant to boost small business participation in defense research, set to expire Sept. 30.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/smr/conference/2022/04/20/pentagon-seeks-reauthorization-expansion-of-small-business-funding/