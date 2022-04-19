Empowering parents to support their children’s development: A conversation about building a ‘parent nation’

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 15:21 Hits: 2

The first months and years of life lay the foundation for a child’s future. It’s a time of rapid brain development when children’s experiences shape their readiness for school and what comes later. Parents and guardians are uniquely placed to provide the types of nurturing, stimulating experiences that build socioemotional skills and executive functioning. Yet, many American parents find themselves stressed and overburdened at this critical time in their children’s lives.

On May 3, the Brown Center on Education Policy at Brookings will host an event that delves into how parents can support their children and how policymakers can support parents. Dr. Dana Suskind of the University of Chicago will discuss her new book, “Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child’s Potential, Fulfilling Society’s Promise.” Suskind and a panel of experts will discuss the neuroscience of early child development, what parents can do to facilitate that development, and how parents might mobilize to create more parent-friendly policies that benefit children, parents, and American society.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #ParentNation.

