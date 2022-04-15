Poultry and politics: On the road in Georgia

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 10:31 Hits: 3

The annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout, which takes place at Wayne Dasher’s pond place in Glennville, Ga., fired up its barbecues this week, the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is a social gathering for law enforcement officers and first responders and also draws Republican politicians from around the Peach State. Here are some of the photos from this year’s event.

Brian Kemp for Governor campaign workers set up campaign signs at the Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout held at Wayne Dasher’s pond house in Glennville, Ga., on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A thermometer sits atop cooked chicken inside a barbecue smoker during preparations for the Glennville cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Bobby Wiseman stirs a vat of Brunswick stew during preparations for the Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Volunteer cooks remove pieces of chicken from the heat during preparations for annual cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Attendees fill their plates with barbecue chicken at the Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From left, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald Jr., chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission, and Gary Black, Georgia’s agriculture commissioner and candidate for U.S. Senate, sing the national anthem during the cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Former Georgia Rep. Tom Price, third from left, participates in singing the national anthem during Thursday’s cookout. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Cookout attendees fill their plates with barbecue chicken on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, right, speaks with attendees at the cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate candidate Herschel Walker poses for photos with cookout attendees on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during the cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A woman holds a sheet of Kemp campaign stickers at the cookout on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Kemp, center, takes a photo of cookout activities as Raffensperger watches on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A man carries a Herschel Walker campaign sign to his car during Thursday’s event. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Poultry and politics: On the road in Georgia appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/04/15/poultry-and-politics-on-the-road-in-georgia/