Unfinished fiscal agenda

Lawmakers face a jam-packed agenda after the April recess that includes pandemic aid, restaurant relief, a semiconductor manufacturing measure, fiscal 2023 appropriations and possibly a resurrected “Build Back Better” package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak outline the to-do list and assess the prospects for passage.
