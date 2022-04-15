Unfinished fiscal agenda

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 17:40 Hits: 4

Lawmakers face a jam-packed agenda after the April recess that includes pandemic aid, restaurant relief, a semiconductor manufacturing measure, fiscal 2023 appropriations and possibly a resurrected “Build Back Better” package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak outline the to-do list and assess the prospects for passage.

Show Notes:

