Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 20:17 Hits: 2

At issue is about $3.5 billion in money from the Afghan central bank the White House has set aside to settle lawsuits.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/04/12/veterans-of-terrorist-attacks-and-families-push-for-access-to-afghanistan-funds/