Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 20:35 Hits: 4

The heads of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command and Joint Special Operations Command have been selected, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Read more https://www.armytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/04/11/army-generals-nominated-to-lead-european-command-special-operations-command-report/