Cheney says Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence for a criminal referral for Trump

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 15:49 Hits: 2

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that the House Jan. 6 select committee has enough evidence to refer former President Donald Trump for criminal charges.

But the panel hasn’t made a decision on how to proceed on a referral, Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Her acknowledgment follows a Sunday report in the New York Times that said the committee is divided on whether to move forward with the largely symbolic act, as some members of the panel worry it would unnecessarily politicize the Justice Department’s investigation into Jan. 6 just as it seems to be heating up.

As for evidence against Trump, Cheney pointed to U.S. District Court Judge David Carter’s ruling last month that Trump “more likely than not” attempted to illegally obstruct Congress in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She also referred to a plea agreement for one of the Proud Boys leaders, which “lays out in really chilling detail the extent to which violence was planned.” And it’s important to remember, Cheney said, that Trump tweeted out “Be there. Be wild” on Dec. 19, 2020, summoning supporters to Washington on Jan. 6.

“It's absolutely clear that what President Trump was doing, what a number of people around him were doing, that they knew it was unlawful,” Cheney said.

“I think what we have seen is a massive and well-organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try to overturn an election.”

Cheney denied reports that there was dispute among committee members in terms of how to proceed with their findings. She said the panel, which consists of seven Democrats and two Republicans, is working in a “collaborative way” to discuss the next steps.

“I wouldn’t characterize there as being a dispute on the committee. I think that it is the single most collaborative committee on which I have ever served. I’m very proud of the bipartisan way in which we’re operating,” Cheney said.

“And I’m confident that we will — we will work to come to agreement on all of the issues that we’re facing. So, I wouldn’t say that it's accurate right now to say that there’s a dispute on this issue.”

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/10/cheney-evidence-trump-criminal-referral-00024290