Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022

A rabid fox hounded Capitol Hill during a week capped by the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. And Congress was busy, trying to finish a slew of other legislative priorities before the spring recess. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to capture it all.

Tulips bloom on the East Front of the Capitol on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)During the Senate Judiciary Committee’s markup to vote on Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination on Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham makes his opening statement as Chairman Sen. Richard J. Durbin , right, and ranking member Sen. Charles E. Grassley listen. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, right, greets Sheila Vance, 66, and Guleford Bobo, 75, who both received free COVID-19 home tests covered by Medicare, at a CVS in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Lobbyist goalie Ben Marter defends against a shot by Tim Regan of the House Clerk’s Office at Mount Vernon Rec Center Ice Arena in Alexandria, Va., on Monday during practice for the Congressional Hockey Challenge. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center, and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on Tuesday during the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s budget for fiscal 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Durbin talks with reporters after the Senate luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A Humane Rescue Alliance officer traps a red fox with a net in Lower Senate Park across from the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday, after Rep. Ami Bera and several others were bitten on Capitol grounds. The fox was later euthanized and tested positive for rabies. Read the full story. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Reps. Joe Neguse , D-Colo., center, and Lucy McBath , D-Ga., in green, are seen in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room on Wednesday during a group photo with the Congressional Black Caucus. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Anthony Thomas, a Senate cafeteria worker, speaks at a rally on the Hill on Wednesday with colleagues and UNITE HERE Local 23 and 25 union members, as funding was appropriated to protect their jobs. The Architect of the Capitol had recently run out of pandemic aid to pay the Senate dining contractor, Restaurant Associates. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer makes a statement in the Capitol on Thursday after the chamber voted to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court by a vote of 53-47. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

