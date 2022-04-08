The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

A rabid fox hounded Capitol Hill during a week capped by the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. And Congress was busy, trying to finish a slew of other legislative priorities before the spring recess. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to capture it all.

Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Tulips bloom on the East Front of the Capitol on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022During the Senate Judiciary Committee’s markup to vote on Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination on Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham makes his opening statement as Chairman Sen. Richard J. Durbin, right, and ranking member Sen. Charles E. Grassley listen. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, right, greets Sheila Vance, 66, and Guleford Bobo, 75, who both received free COVID-19 home tests covered by Medicare, at a CVS in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Lobbyist goalie Ben Marter defends against a shot by Tim Regan of the House Clerk’s Office at Mount Vernon Rec Center Ice Arena in Alexandria, Va., on Monday during practice for the Congressional Hockey Challenge. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center, and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on Tuesday during the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s budget for fiscal 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Durbin talks with reporters after the Senate luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022A Humane Rescue Alliance officer traps a red fox with a net in Lower Senate Park across from the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday, after Rep. Ami Bera and several others were bitten on Capitol grounds. The fox was later euthanized and tested positive for rabies. Read the full story. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., center, and Lucy McBath, D-Ga., in green, are seen in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room on Wednesday during a group photo with the Congressional Black Caucus. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Anthony Thomas, a Senate cafeteria worker, speaks at a rally on the Hill on Wednesday with colleagues and UNITE HERE Local 23 and 25 union members, as funding was appropriated to protect their jobs. The Architect of the Capitol had recently run out of pandemic aid to pay the Senate dining contractor, Restaurant Associates. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer makes a statement in the Capitol on Thursday after the chamber voted to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court by a vote of 53-47. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the Week ending April 8, 2022 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/04/08/photos-of-the-week-ending-april-8-2022/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version