The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Pandemic aid package derailed

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

A $10 billion aid package for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics fell victim to the politics of immigration. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Aidan Quigley examine how a bipartisan compromise came unglued and the prospects for salvaging it. They also assess competing efforts to funnel more aid to restaurants and other pandemic-battered industries.

Show Notes:

The post Pandemic aid package derailed appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/pandemic-aid-package-derailed/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version