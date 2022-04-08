Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 17:19 Hits: 2

A $10 billion aid package for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics fell victim to the politics of immigration. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Aidan Quigley examine how a bipartisan compromise came unglued and the prospects for salvaging it. They also assess competing efforts to funnel more aid to restaurants and other pandemic-battered industries.

Show Notes:

The post Pandemic aid package derailed appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/pandemic-aid-package-derailed/