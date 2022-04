Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 17:09 Hits: 0

The Defense Department will help Customs and Border Protection contract for some transportation and facilities needed to process migrants crossing the border.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/04/07/dod-is-sending-more-support-to-the-mexico-border-mission/