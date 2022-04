Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 13:03 Hits: 0

The two top lawmakers on the HASC seapower subcommittee want to continue LPD amphibious ship construction, which the Marine Corps supports but the Navy wants to cancel.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/04/05/some-lawmakers-back-marines-in-disagreement-over-navy-amphib-force/