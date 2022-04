Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 20:14 Hits: 0

A top Pentagon official told lawmakers on Wednesday the Biden administration is working to accommodate NATO ally Slovakia’s offer to send more S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, in the...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/03/30/will-slovakia-send-ukraine-s-300-air-defenses-the-pentagon-is-working-on-it/