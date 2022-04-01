Photos of the week ending April 1, 2022

Articles

The April Fools Day edition of our photos of the week is no joke. This week saw shared beer nuts, two Scotts one the same train and Capitol Hill’s farewell to the late Alaska Congressman Don Young.

Tourists take in the sights in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. The complex reopened to staff-led and school group tours that morning after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin , D-Ill., right, and ranking member Sen. Charles E. Grassley , R-Iowa, snack on Beer Nuts from Illinois on Monday, before the confirmation markup for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. The markup was held over to next week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Cory Booker , D-N.J., prepares for his interview on “The View” in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. The morning talk show aired photos of several big news stories during their teaser for the New Jersey senator’s appearance. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Anne Walton, widow of Rep. Don Young , pays her respects as the late Alaska congressman lies in state in National Statuary Hall on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Capitol Police escort President Joe Biden, not pictured, through the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. The president was on his way to pay respects to Young in Statuary Hall. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Biden pays his respects to Young on Tuesday as the late Alaska congressman lies in state in National Statuary Hall. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Tim Scott , R-S.C., left, and Sen. . Rick Scott , R-Fla., board the Senate subway in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro , D-Conn., listens to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testify on Thursday during a hearing on the HHS fiscal 2023 budget. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Storm clouds hang over the Capitol dome on Friday as members of Congress walk down the House steps after the final votes of the week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

