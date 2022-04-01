The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Partisan fiscal clash resumes

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

President Joe Biden’s budget request for the coming fiscal year sets the stage for a replay of the partisan struggle over defense and nondefense spending levels that delayed current year appropriations for months. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn outline the key elements of the president’s budget and assess the state of play on a new pandemic relief package and a response to high gasoline prices.

The post Partisan fiscal clash resumes appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/partisan-fiscal-clash-resumes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version