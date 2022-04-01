Partisan fiscal clash resumes

Articles

President Joe Biden’s budget request for the coming fiscal year sets the stage for a replay of the partisan struggle over defense and nondefense spending levels that delayed current year appropriations for months. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn outline the key elements of the president’s budget and assess the state of play on a new pandemic relief package and a response to high gasoline prices.

