Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022

Former vice-presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Friday announced she’s running to fill the House seat held by the late Rep. Don Young.

The announcement came about 45 minutes before the filing deadline to enter into the special election, throwing Palin into a crowded field of nearly 40 candidates to fill the seat held by Young, who died last month. Young was the GOP’s longest-serving congressman in history.

Palin's website on Friday said “Sarah Is Running For Congress!” and asked for support. She also filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC.

“Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years. I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for,” Palin said in a statement.

Palin's bid to reenter national politics comes more than a decade after she joined the defeated 2008 ticket with then-candidate John McCain in his race against Barack Obama. She’s taken a long break from political life but has frequently appeared on Fox News and NewsMax.

Though Palin’s often suggested she would run for office again, she’s been more serious about the proposition in recent weeks, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that there’s a “season for everything” and pointed to former President Donald Trump as her inspiration.

“We need people like Donald Trump, who has nothing to lose. Like me,” said Palin, who endorsed Trump in 2016 for president.

Palin has been in the headlines recently for her libel suit against the New York Times. A jury rejected the suit not long after the judge said he would dismiss the case, saying her legal team hadn’t provided enough evidence to prove she had been defamed by a 2017 editorial published in the paper.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/01/sarah-palin-announces-run-for-congress-00022538