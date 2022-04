Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 21:07 Hits: 1

Evaluations of 20 installations found that prevention efforts aren't where they need to be.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/03/31/17-years-on-military-sexual-assault-prevention-is-early-in-development-pentagon-report/