Between the lines: A redistricting roundup report card

Thursday, 31 March 2022

When it comes to really geeking out about politics and campaigns, nothing beats redistricting.

Jason Dick and Michael Macagnone break down how the pandemic-altered census crashed into the decennial reapportionment of congressional seats and turned the typically crazy process into a fine tizzy of gamesmanship, hard feelings, lawsuits and an out-and-out weird race against the 2022 midterm election clock.

