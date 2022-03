Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 21:30 Hits: 1

The sweeping bill has been stalled in the Senate over concerns related to cost and potential workload burdens on Veterans Affairs workers.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2022/03/29/senate-leaders-promise-vote-on-expanding-benefits-for-burn-pit-victims/