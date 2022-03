Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:55 Hits: 9

The House is expected to vote Thursday on legislation aimed at capping the price of insulin, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced.Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday that it's "inexcusable" people are being charged exorbitant costs for "a...

