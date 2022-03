Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday shot down President Biden's new plan to raise $360 billion in revenue by imposing a 20 percent minimum tax on billionaires, a proposal the president formally unveiled Monday...

