Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the lack of Latino representation in leadership in an interview published Tuesday."I think it’s really disgraceful, frankly, the lack of Latino representation," Ocasio-Cortez said to New York...

