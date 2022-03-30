The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Collins will vote to confirm Jackson, delivering Biden bipartisan SCOTUS vote

Republican Sen. Susan Collins will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, delivering President Joe Biden a bipartisan vote for his first high court nominee.

The Maine senator is the first — and could be the only — Republican to back Jackson’s confirmation. She was widely viewed as the most likely GOP vote for Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the high court, and Biden had lobbied Collins for her support, calling the senator to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy at least three times.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/30/collins-will-vote-to-confirm-jackson-00021619

