Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:20 Hits: 4

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday doubled down on his defense of Justice Clarence Thomas, blasting "clumsy bullying from the political branches" over Thomas's handling of cases related...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/600343-mcconnell-blasts-clumsy-bullying-amid-thomas-scrutiny