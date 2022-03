Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 19:15 Hits: 11

Jan. 6 House committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said he is "very curious" about why there is reportedly a ga...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/600223-raskin-very-curious-about-reported-gap-in-trump-phone-records-on-jan-6