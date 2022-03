Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 21:37 Hits: 1

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said President’s Biden comments over the weekend, in which he said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” will put a further strain on U.S.-Russia relations.Rep. Mike Turner...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/600082-top-gop-intel-lawmaker-says-bidens-putin-comment-complicates-ending-ukraine