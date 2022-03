Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 21:43 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Monday that proxy voting will remain available to House members through at least May 14 even as Capitol officials lift other pandemic precautions. Proxy voting was set to expire at the end of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/600083-pelosi-extends-proxy-voting-through-mid-may