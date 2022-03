Articles

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) tweeted on Monday that she does not "endorse violence in any form" after apparently deleting a tweet on Sunday praising actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about...

