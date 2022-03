Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 10:00 Hits: 9

President Biden's proposal to impose a 20 percent minimum tax on billionaires is a sign that Democrats are looking ahead to the midterm elections and scrambling for a good message in a tough political environment.T...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/600109-biden-moves-to-campaign-mode-with-billionaire-tax-plan