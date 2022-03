Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 00:41 Hits: 7

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Monday voted to advance contempt of Congress proceedings against two top aides to former President Trump, teeing up possible prosecution by the Department of Justice (...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/600084-jan-6-panel-votes-to-advance-contempt-proceedings-for-navarro