Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 19:44 Hits: 2

The New York Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Trump Organization to comply with a subpoena issued by the New York attorney general's office within the next month.New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron gav...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/600057-trump-organization-ordered-to-comply-with-new-york-attorney-generals