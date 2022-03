Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 15:59 Hits: 4

Former President Trump and his legal adviser, John Eastman, likely committed multiple federal crimes in their effort to prevent Congress from certifying President Biden's 2020 election victory, a federal judge ruled on Mo...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/600020-judge-rules-trumps-efforts-to-overturn-election-likely-criminal