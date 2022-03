Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 11:09 Hits: 5

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is distancing itself from an incident that took place during its annual awards show Sunday night in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/599980-academy-awards-denounces-violence-after-will-smith