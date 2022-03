Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 10:00 Hits: 6

The House is poised to pass legislation this week that would legalize marijuana, just the latest example of the swiftly changing attitudes on drug laws that marks a near reversal from the Reagan-era “war on drugs” that also reverberated through the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/599820-house-poised-to-pass-bill-legalizing-marijuana