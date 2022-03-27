Rick Scott debates what's in his 'Rescue America' plan with Fox host

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 15:25 Hits: 2

Sen. Rick Scott sparred with "Fox News Sunday" host John Roberts over the contents of Scott's recently released "Rescue America" plan.

Discussing the plan, the Florida Republican accused Roberts of repeating Democratic talking points while Roberts insisted he was quoting directly from the language in Scott's own 11-step policy plan.

"You recently put out an 11-point plan to rescue America," Roberts said to Scott, while displaying text excerpts on the screen.

"Two of the big points of which are, 'All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.' It also says: 'All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.' So that would raise taxes on half of Americans and potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Why would you propose something like that in an election year?"

Scott responded: "That's, of course, the Democrat talking points."

Roberts replied: 'No, it's in the plan! It's in the plan!" As Scott continued to push back, Roberts added: "Hang on, senator, it's not a Democratic talking point, it's in the plan."

Scott then retrenched and explained his thinking on those issues, adding: "Go through it, everybody's not going to agree with everything, 120 policy points. Let's be bold; go to rescueamerica.com, give me your ideas."

Released last month, Scott's plan was seen as a potential framework for helping Republicans regain control of the U.S. Senate in this year's midterm elections along the lines of Newt Gingrich's 1994 "Contract With America." Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“Hopefully, by doing this, we’ll have more of a conversation about what Republicans are going to get done. Because when we get the majority, I want to get something done,” Scott said at the time.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been critical of parts of the plan.

“Let me tell you what will not be a part of our agenda: We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare after five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda,” McConnell said.

Scott said Sunday the plan was about Republicans seizing the initiative.

"I've been in D.C. for three years," Scott said. "I want to get something done."

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/27/rick-scott-senate-agenda-roberts-00020694