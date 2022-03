Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 10:00 Hits: 8

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee didn't use their marathon question-and-answer session with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to challenge her about two high-profile decisions she issued that went against former Pr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/599822-supreme-court-fight-shows-gop-wants-to-steer-clear-of-trump