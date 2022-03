Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 04:34 Hits: 2

The political and entertainment worlds are reacting to one of the most stunning moments in Oscars history, after Will Smith struck Chris Rock onstage when the comedian made a joke about the "King Richard" star's wife....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/599976-will-smiths-oscars-slap-sets-off-political-entertainment-worlds